Two Plead Not Guilty to Embezzlement from Crow Creek Sioux Tribe

PIERRE, S.D. – Two people have pleaded not guilty to embezzling from the Crow Creek Sioux tribe. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 53-year-old Lana Steele of Chamberlain is accused of stealing more than $1,000 from the Crow Creek District Business Committee. Forty-two-year-old Christopher Rabbit of Fort Thompson is accused of stealing more than $1,000 from the tribe’s Solid Waste Management Program. Both Steele and Rabbit face up to five years in prison and restitution if convicted.