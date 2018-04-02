Two Plead Not Guilty to Embezzlement from Crow Creek Sioux Tribe

Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D.  – Two people have pleaded not guilty to embezzling from the Crow Creek Sioux tribe. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 53-year-old Lana Steele of Chamberlain is accused of stealing more than $1,000 from the Crow Creek District Business Committee. Forty-two-year-old Christopher Rabbit of Fort Thompson is accused of stealing more than $1,000 from the tribe’s Solid Waste Management Program. Both Steele and Rabbit face up to five years in prison and restitution if convicted.

