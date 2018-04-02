USF Grieving Loss of Football Player Killed in Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The University of Sioux Falls is coping with tragedy that happened over the weekend.

A fatal car crash took the life of a USF football player and seriously injured another. We’re learning more about the young men who were in the car, and how the university is moving forward.

“We need to unite. We need to rely on the strength of this football team to get through this difficult time we need to rely on our faith,” says Jon Anderson.

Head Football Coach Jon Anderson is doing whatever he can to bring his team together as they grieve the loss of Courtney Beane.

The 24-year old student-athlete died early Sunday morning. Sioux Falls police say around 2:30 a.m., he was speeding and crashed into a pedestrian guard rail on the 49th St. bridge.

While the school mourns the loss of one, they hope for the speedy recovery of another.

Beane’s teammate, Jared Brito, was riding in the car with him. Brito was sent to the hospital with severe but non-life threatening injuries.

“Just devastated,” says Anderson.

USF is a tight-knit campus made up of only 1,400 students. School officials say that makes a difference during tough times.

“Being a smaller campus people build a sense of community really fast, and so I know the football team is already starting to gather around each other,” says USF Dean of Chapel & instructor Dennis Thum.

Beane was a student of Dennis Thum’s. While he says the events are tragic, there’s a chance for growth.

“These are terrible moments, but they can be great opportunities for redeeming broken situations,” says Thum.

Both student athletes are from California. Beane had just been added to USF’s roster this year.

Spring football has kicked off, but Coach Anderson says the university and the players need time to heal.

“We’ll worry about practice later. Right now it’s about loving these kids and letting them grieve,” says Anderson.

Police say a toxicology test is being done to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash. Details haven’t been released on where the two young men were that night before the accident.