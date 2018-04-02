Zeb Knutson Signs Pro Contract in AHL

MILWAUKEE, WI… The Milwaukee Admirals have signed Sioux Falls native Zeb Knutson to an amateur try-out (ATO) contract. The 24-year old forward recently completed a collegiate career with Minnesota State University (Mankato).

Knutson played for two seasons in the USHL and did so with his hometown team the Sioux Falls Stampede. In that time he amassed 99 points (53 goals, 46 assists) in 117 games.

His time in the USHL paved the way to him getting started on a college career with the Minnesota State University Mavericks. He played 127 games across four-years. He scored 88 points (38 goals, 50 assists) with the Mavericks and ended his collegiate career being named to the NCAA (WCHA) Third All-Star Team. His 2017-18 season saw him tally 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) in 40 games.