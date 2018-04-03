3 Mission men sentenced for burglarizing homes, trading guns

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say three Mission men have been sentenced for breaking into homes and trading stolen guns for methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota says 36-year-old Jeremiah Waln has been sentenced to seven years in prison, supervised release and nearly $37,000 in restitution.

Authorities say 32-year-old Jesse Waln has been sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison, supervised release and about $14,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Dominic Stoneman has been sentenced to four months of custody, supervised release and nearly $20,000 in restitution.

Officials say they broke into Mission residences in 2016 and stole household items and 14 guns. Authorities say they also stole copper wire from an electric cooperative.

They sold most of the stolen goods and traded guns for meth in Rapid City and the Rosebud Indian Reservation.