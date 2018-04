Andy North is Thrilled that Tiger is back

SIOUX FALLS, SD… When ESPN golf commentator Andy North was recently in Sioux Falls to promote the Sanford International we had a chance to talk about the Masters which starts Thursday and the return of Tiger Woods who has made a spectacular return to the game of golf. And there’s no doubt how much he means to the popularity of the game, especially on TV where the ratings skyrocket when Woods plays.