Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing 66-Year-Old

YANKTON, S.D. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Sioux Falls woman.

Police say 66-year-old Diane Jane Bartling was last seen at one on Sunday afternoon. Yankton police say they have located Bartling’s car and personal effects near the meridian bridge in Yankton.

They will be using various resources tomorrow near the river to help search. Anyone with information on Bartling’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.