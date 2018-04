Authorities ID Hill City woman killed in weekend crash

HILL CITY, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Hill City woman who died in a weekend rollover crash in Pennington County.

The Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Gina Deleo lost control of her pickup truck early Saturday on U.S. Highway 385. The pickup went down an embankment and rolled about 20 miles north of Hill City.

Deleo died of injuries she suffered in the crash. She was traveling alone.