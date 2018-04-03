Authorities identify Box Elder man killed in Friday crash

LONG VALLEY, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Box Elder man who died in a crash in Bennett County.

The Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Joshua Flockhart was driving a pickup truck that rear-ended a semitrailer on state Highway 73 south of Long Valley on Friday morning. The semi had slowed to make a turn off the highway.

Flockhart was pronounced dead at an area hospital. A nine-year-old boy riding in the pickup suffered minor injuries. The semi driver wasn’t hurt.