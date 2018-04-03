Body found in downtown Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – An autopsy on the body of a man found in downtown Yankton should help determine a cause of death.

That autopsy is planned for Tuesday. Yankton Police Chief Brian Paulsen tells the Press & Dakotan the body was discovered about 2 p.m. Monday between two buildings. It’s believed the body had been there for an extended period of time, although police were not specific.

Authorities believe they know the identity of the man, but aren’t naming him until his family is notified.