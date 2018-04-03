City Approaching Snow Alert Budget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city budgets for six snow alerts per year and they’re getting close to that magic number.

So what happens when we exceed that?

Street manager Galynn Huber and his team are on a roll this year with the relentless snow.

“You don’t usually see it coming in one fell swoop like we got now, and plus the temperatures are cold and tonight’s supposed to get down to single digits temperatures for April,” said Huber. “That’s very unusual.”

This probably wasn’t what you were thinking when you thought of “April showers,” but fortunately, the city has a plan for when a spring day is a snow day.

Here’s how it works: the city budgets for six snow alerts for the fiscal year, so January to December. Right now, we’re only in April and the city has already issued five snow alerts.

Huber and his team have a few plan b’s if they exceed six. They can either transfer money from the summer maintenance budget to the winter snow budget, or, if worse comes to worst, they simply go to city council and ask for more money.

The total amount of snow in April usually climbs to 4.6 inches, making this week’s weather unusual.

“It reminds me of winter and I don’t mind winter,” said Murphy, a snow enthusiast. “If I minded winter, I wouldn’t live in South Dakota.”

If the city issues fewer than six snow alerts in a year, that money goes back into the reserve fund. However, pals Mike and Murphy have no complaints.

“We can handle another month,” said Mike. “Give us another month of snow!”

“I hope we have spring before it gets 110 in the shade in June,” said Murphy.

“Do we have any vote on that?” said Mike.

Huber is ready for April to turn a new corner, but whatever mother nature throws at him, he says he’s got a balanced budget and hardworking crew to fare any weather.

“First sixty degree day, I’m going to go put on my shorts and sit outside,” said Huber.