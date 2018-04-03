City Council to Vote on West Mall 7 Malt Beverage License Request

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Popcorn and candy are popular movie treats, but soon movie goers in Sioux Falls might be able to buy alcohol at a movie theater.

The owner of West Mall 7 asked the city council to approve a malt beverage license for the business a couple of weeks ago. Tonight the city council is voting on the license, which would allow the theater to sell beer and wine on site.

Offering alcoholic beverages in theaters is becoming a popular trend nationwide, but some locally are not fans of the idea. Those with neighboring businesses of the theater are worried what would happen to their children friendly business with any unruly patrons.

The theater would set up a separate counter near the concession stand and only offer alcohol after 4 p.m. Customers who are of age would be given a wristband.

City council member Pat Starr says since this is a new feature in Sioux Falls it’s causing more questions than a normal license request would.