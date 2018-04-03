Defendant Appears In Court For Child Abuse Charges

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Court documents reveal more details in a day care abuse case in Sioux Falls.

Two women who worked there are facing charges for repeatedly hurting young children during nap time.

One of those suspects appeared before a judge today.

Kenedi Wendt has pleaded not guilty to 24 counts of child abuse.

Court documents detail what authorities saw on surveillance video from little blessings.

They say it shows Wendt and her coworker Teresa Gallagher yanking, slamming and kicking children as they laid on their sleeping mats.

The documents state that a detective had a conversation with Wendt after she was fired.

She admitted to him that she took her frustration out on the kids and had learned the violent behavior from Gallagher who had worked there longer.

In court today, the judge allowed parents of the alleged abused children to speak to the court.

One parent complained that their child came home from day-care with bruises.

Another parent said she was devastated by the video and her child needs an MRI on his brain because he complains of constant headaches.

Court documents say eight children were identified on the surveillance footage as victims of the alleged abuse.

Police watched a ten-day stretch from February 14th to the 23rd.

Teresa Gallagher was not in court today because she posted bail. She will appear in court at a later date.