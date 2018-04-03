Downtown Sioux Falls Bids Farewell to The Trolley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – About 10,000 people hop the trolley between Memorial Day and Labor Day each year. However, that won’t be the case this summer.

Due to lack of funding, the trolley is saying goodbye to Downtown Sioux Falls.

Ticket sales only covered 20 percent of the operating costs. It was a tough decision for Downtown Sioux Falls.

“It was a gut-wrenching decision because the trolley is such a beloved part of downtown,” said Joe Batcheller, the president of Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. “We know that people really like having the trolley. The problem was the funding and the support just wasn’t there.”

The trolley will still be available to rent for private events, such as weddings.