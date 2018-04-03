Fun Playing Lacrosse in the Snow

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Most area teams have been forced inside the last few days because of the weather, especially after Tuesday’s snowfall. But the white stuff didn’t deter the Sioux Falls lacrosse team. They had a practice scheduled for Tuesday night and decided to go ahead and get out on the field, since their first game is in 2 weeks. Head coach Corey Mitchell thought it would be fun for his team to get in some stick work while emphasizing fun. And what better way to have fun than in the snow!