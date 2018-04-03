Gearing Up For 2018 Canaries Baseball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Even though it might not seem or feel like it, spring time and ‘swing time’ is upon us.

Last week was the opening week for the MLB, so KDLT’s Simon Floss figured why not preview the upcoming season for our local team, the Sioux Falls Canaries? He and Photojournalist Tiffany Sommer stopped by The Birdcage to talk on how the prolonged winter has affected season prep and practice, a recap of the 2017 season, previewing the upcoming season, diversity of the roster, and how you can help the Canaries.

