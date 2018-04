No Pressure on Augie Baseball Team

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Augustana baseball team is off to the best start in school history with 24 wins in 25 games. The Vikings are ranked 4th in Division II which is also a high water mark in school history. But head coach Tim Huber isn’t concerned with any perceived pressure that goes along with this kind of success. He just wants his guys to keep having fun.