Olson Ready for Breakout year on LPGA Tour

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA…. North Dakota native Amy Anderson was a dominant junior golfer on the national scene, but chose to stay home and play her collegiate golf at NDSU. She is now Amy Olson on the LPGA tour and the newlywed is ready for a breakout year. She was in the final group Sunday at the ANA Inspiration (1st Major) and finished 9th at -11. And Olson says she’s past the deer-in-the-headlights part of her career that comes with being new on tour. Now she’s ready to have her best season ever.