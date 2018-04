Police: Two Sioux Falls Businesses Fail Alcohol Compliance Check

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police conducted an alcohol compliance check in northwest Sioux Falls on Monday.

Police say they checked 26 businesses with off sale alcohol licences. Two of the businesses failed and sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

Food-N-Fuel located at 2505 West Russell Street and Thrifty Smoke Shop at 5105 West 12th Street failed the compliance check.