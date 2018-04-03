SF City Council Unanimously Votes Down Alcohol License

SIOUX FALLS S.D. — A Sioux Falls theater wants to break from tradition and change up concessions.

Along with regular snacks like popcorn and candy, the owner applied to sell alcohol to movie-goers, but that idea dried up tonight at city council. The movie theater applied for a liquor license to sell beer and wine.

People 21 and older would be able to drink during movies after 4 p.m., but all eight city council members unanimously voted against the license.

Counselors say their decision comes down to the large number of kids and teens who frequent the mall at nearby businesses like the arcade and Hoover’s Martial Arts. Some councilors say they wouldn’t want their family to be around a possibly unruly crowd of people who have been drinking. They’re also worried that alcohol would be passed around in a dark theater to those underage.

“I don’t like this idea of the minors, and minors go to theaters all the time even at 7:00 at night, and so I think it’s a bad idea. Its bad precedence and I’ll be voting against it as much as I like the entrepreneurship that’s there,” says Councilor Rex Rolfing.

Todd Frager owns West Mall 7. He says the idea was not to drive up attendance, but instead he wanted to sell alcohol because it would just be a new sales opportunity.

He put together an alcohol policy that’s been approved by Sioux Falls police. That plan included a location separate from the concession stand and training for employees. While he is shocked of the unanimous vote he says the variety of concerns from the council and the public is understandable.

“I was just a little surprised that there wasn’t really any support for it. I think that’s something that larger cities are doing, and Sioux Falls is just not ready for it, and that’s ok with us,” says Frager.

It appears to be last call for the theater’s request to sell alcohol. Frager says he has no plans at this time to revise his proposal and come back to city council to try again.

Councilor Pat Starr was initially considering voting in favor of the liquor license, but after hearing both sides he felt it wasn’t a suitable location for alcohol.