Teenager Arrested In Road Rage Incident

Sioux Falls, S.D. – A Sioux Falls teenager behind bars after a road rage incident yesterday afternoon.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old John Zimmer on aggravated assault charges after he allegedly shot at another car. It happened on I-90 near the Marion exit.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting didn’t harm the victim or her eight year old daughter. But there was some damage to their windshield.

They say the woman followed Zimmer and took down his license plate number.

Authorities later found the gun in a ditch, where they discovered it was actually a pellet gun.

“Most of us have seen these pellet guns and they look real. I couldn’t tell the difference in daylight let alone a low-light condition but we were able to recover that,” says Captain Jason Gearman.

Zimmer was the passenger in this incident.

Police say the driver was a juvenile female, who was not taken into custody.