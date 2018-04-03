Winter wheat, soil moisture in decent shape in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s winter wheat crop remains mostly in fair condition.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 67 percent of the wheat crop is rated fair, with another 17 percent in good condition. Only 16 percent is rated poor or very poor.

Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated nearly three-fourths adequate to surplus, with a little more than half of the subsoil moisture in that category.