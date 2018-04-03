Wolves Had Memorable Season

ABERDEEN, SD… To say that it was a memorable season for the Northern Wolves men would be an understatement. Afterall, they set a school record with 36 wins and won the NSIC regular and post season, the Central Region and made it to the Division II title game and lost a thriller to Ferris State 71-69. But for head coach Paul Sather, it’s the memories that were created for the players, coaches and fans that are the most important part of what this team did.