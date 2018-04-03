Woman believed to be YouTube shooter is dead

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say a woman believed to be the shooter at YouTube headquarters is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot and four others have been wounded.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters Tuesday that the victims have gunshot wounds and were taken to hospitals.

A spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital says it received three patients. Spokesman Brent Andrew says a 36-year-old man is in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman is in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman is in fair condition.

He says the hospital is expecting more patients but doesn’t know their conditions.