50 Years Later: Housing Discrimination Response Since The Fair Housing Act

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Fifty years ago from Wednesday, the world lost prominent civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. He was shot to death. One of his priorities was fair housing.

Just a week after Dr. King was murdered, the government signed the Fair Housing Act. The city of Sioux Falls says they receive over 100 calls per month from Sioux Falls residents regarding housing discrimination.

More than half of those callers say they were discriminated against by a landlord or property manager because they have a disability.

“It’s important that people in our community have the opportunity to have housing choices, that those choices aren’t dictated by skin color, or by sex, or by disability,” said Colleen Moran, the Assistant City Attorney.

The city also keeps track of the low-income housing demand in different zip codes. This helps them assess the needs across the community. There are six zip codes in Sioux Falls.

For example, the city says the 57104 zip code, which falls in downtown, has a 21.5 percent poverty rate. This means every one out of five people there live in poverty. However, the city says 57108 zip code is the most expensive to live in.