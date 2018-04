Authorities Identify Body Found in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. – New details have been released about a man whose body was found Monday afternoon in between two buildings in Yankton.

Authorities have identified the man as 39-year-old David Courtney. Autopsy results suggest that David died from positional asphyxiation.

His body was found around 2 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of 3rd Street. Authorities say the body had been there for an extended period.

No foul play is suspected.