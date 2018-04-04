Brandon Hockey Hoping for Big Win!

BRANDON, SD… In recent years the Brandon hockey rink has been significantly up-graded with new boards and with chilled ice. But the goal is still to have an indoor facility. Enter Kraft Hockeyville which will pay a community $150,000 to improve their hockey rink. And Brandon has made it all the way to the final 4 with the next round of voting on Friday, April 13th. The highest vote total is the winner. And the winning community will also get to host an NHL pre-season game and that would be played at The Premier Center.

On Friday April 13th you can go to krafthockeyville.com to cast your vote for Brandon, SD.