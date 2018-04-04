Day Care Red Flags: Signs of Child Abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two Sioux Falls day care workers are facing a long list of charges this week after allegedly injuring children in their care during nap time. If your child attends a daycare, there are signs to look out for.

Child’s Voice at Sanford Medical Center saw about 1,400 children last year.

There are some key warning signs of abuse that their staff looks for and that you can look for, too.

First are behavioral changes.

“First, they could have an abrupt change in their personality so a once happy kid could be more angry or moody or have behavioral problems,” said Doctor Brooke Jones, a child abuse pediatrician.

Another sign is regression of milestones. For example, a warning sign could be if your child suddenly forgets how to use the bathroom.

There are also physical signs. A big red flag is bruising in unusual places. Experts look for bruising that’s uncommon for your child and bruising that’s a pattern.

“So any bruising to the ears, neck, or torso between kind of your neck and kind of your hip bones – any of those softer surfaces because kids don’t bruise as easily in those areas from accidental means,” said Jones.

Jones recommends you ask these questions to a potential daycare provider: “What is their process to report any concerns for abuse and neglect? How do they handle those situations? Kind of, is there any record that you have of this in your (in your) daycare, and how have you handled those situations?”

Your child or grandchild may have disabilities. This could make them a bigger target to abusers.

For example, it’s a concern if a child in a wheelchair has bruises that usually result from atheltic activity.

If someone has concerns about a child’s safety, there are child advocacy centers across South Dakota.