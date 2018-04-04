How Facebook Can Access Your Call Log (And How to Shut It Down)

You know your data is being looked at, and stored. But just how much are you aware of? And then are you willing to do anything about it?

Will Bushee, one of our Wired Wednesday tech experts talks about the latest data harvesting scandal to come out of Facebook (and chances are it’s new compared to the last one you heard about), which users information is most compromised, and how to shut the data stream off.

News of the additional data harvesting comes as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gets set to testify on Capitol Hill and as the social media giant announces more changes coming to the platform to help you streamline your privacy settings amid a growing number of lawsuits. You can now click on any number of third party apps in your settings and remove them all at once instead of separately. Previously, you had to remove them one at a time. The changes come as Facebook attempts to limit app developers’ access to your personal profile data. The tool is available on both desktop and mobile, making it easier for you to protect your information.