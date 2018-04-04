Iowa Board of Regents considers tuition increases

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Board of Regents has proposed raising tuition at the state’s three public universities by 3.5 percent, but thousands of students would see much higher increases under the board’s plan.

The Des Moines Register reports that Iowa State University officials are seeking to expand the practice of charging different tuition rates for certain majors, such as science, technology, engineering, business and math. The proposal would have some students paying rates that are 20 percent to 33 percent more than standard tuition.

Officials say programs that involve laboratory or studio work cost more to provide and differential tuition puts costs where they’re incurred instead of spreading it across all programs

The proposed rate increases would generate almost $25 million in additional revenue for the universities.

The regents are expected to vote on the proposal in June.