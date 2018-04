Langer Really Likes Coaching the Wings

ABERDEEN, SD… The Aberdeen Wings have clinched the Central Division again as they head to Minot to close the regular season. The move to the Hub City for Scott Langer who had a ,long and successful career in Topeka has worked out great. And he really welcomed the challenge to transform the Aberdeen franchise into a perennial contender for the Robertson Cup in the North American Hockey League.