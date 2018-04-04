Minneapolis police toughening body camera rules

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Police in Minneapolis are announcing new steps to make sure officers use body cameras in the wake of last summer’s fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman who had called 911.

The new requirements will include stricter requirements for activation and progressive discipline for officers who don’t do it. Chief Medaria Arradondo (meh-DAIR’-ee-uh air-ah-DON’-do) and Mayor Jacob Frey were unveiling the plan Wednesday.

The department was strongly criticized after last July’s fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond because the officers involved hadn’t activated their cameras. Performance is still lackluster nine months after the department tried to address the issue.

The new rules require officers to activate their cameras at least two blocks away, or immediately if dispatched to a closer incident.