Minnehaha County deputy collapses, dies on duty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Minnehaha County sheriff’s officials say a veteran deputy has died while on duty.

Sheriff Mike Milstead says Deputy Steve Maciejewski collapsed at the Public Safety Building Tuesday. Attempts to revive him at the sheriff’s department and Sanford Hospital were unsuccessful.

Maciejewski was a 23-year veteran on the department. Milstead the deputy’s steadiness, good nature and excellent decision making was well known.