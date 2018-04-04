No Discoveries Made In River Search For Missing Woman

Search picks back up Thursday morning

YANKTON, S.D. – The search will continue Thursday in the Yankton area for a missing Sioux Falls woman. Another agency is joining the effort.

Nebraska Game Fish and Parks will team up with South Dakota and Yankton search crews to try to find Diane Bartling. Wednesday, a dive & rescue team looked in the Missouri River by the Meridian Bridge. Bartling’s car and belongings were located near there Tuesday. The 66-year-old woman has been missing since Sunday.