Top spy official: US will take more steps against Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) – The top U.S. intelligence chief says America is considering taking additional retaliation against Russia for its actions against the United States and its allies.

National Intelligence Director Dan Coats told reporters on Wednesday that they should “stay tuned” because more retaliatory measures will be announced – and “soon.”

Russia has been accused of meddling in the 2016 presidential election and of being behind the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy and his daughter in Britain. Moscow has denied both allegations.

The poisonings sparked a crisis in relations between Russia and the West. Britain, along with the United States and at least two dozen other U.K. allies, have expelled more than 150 Russian diplomats. Russia has ordered the same number of their envoys out.