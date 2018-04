Yankton Officials to Search River for Missing Sioux Falls Woman

The search for a missing Sioux Falls woman is leading authorities to Yankton.

Yankton police, in an email, stated that Diane Bartling’s car and belongings have been located near the Meridian Bridge. The 66-year-old was last reported seen Sunday afternoon, according to Sioux Falls police. Yankton officials have not provided any other details, but say they will be using a number of resources to search the nearby Missouri River today.