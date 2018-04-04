YouTube shooter was angry with the company

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) – San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini says the YouTube shooter was angry about the policies and practices of the company and had visited a gun range before she drove to the company’s headquarters near San Francisco.

He says 39-year-old Nasim Najafi Aghdam got into the building through a parking garage.

Barberini said Wednesday that investigators are in the process of executing search warrants at two properties.

Police have said that she shot and wounded three people before she killed herself on Tuesday.