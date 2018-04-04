If You’ve Ever Considered Fostering a Child – Why Now May Be the Time

There is an incredible need right now in South Dakota for foster families, and that need most likely won’t go away anytime soon. Ondrea Patzlaff, Community Based Services Program Director at Children’s Home Society, talked again with KDLT ahead of an upcoming Open House to help educate interested families on the issue.

There are hundreds of kids in South Dakota and many in Sioux Falls looking for homes. Learn more about the April 10, 2018 Open House, here.