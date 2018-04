2018 Restaurant Week In DTSF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, DTSF Inc. has you covered.

Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. is hosting the 8th annual ‘Restaurant Week,’ with 9 restaurants participating this year.

KDLT’s Simon Floss and Tiffany Sommer stopped by ‘Ode To Food and Drink’ to find out what Chef Bob and Theresa Flannery-Kramer are cooking up for the weekend.

