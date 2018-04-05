Alcester’s Doty Wins Meyer Award

BOSTON, MA — Graceland University’s Craig Doty is the recipient of the 2018 Don Meyer award.

Just two years after being hired as head coach, Doty put together the most historic season in program history.

After entering the 2017-18 season unranked, Doty led Graceland to a 29-10 overall record and the program’s first-ever NAIA DI Men’s Basketball Championship title. The Yellowjackets won their final 11 games of the season, and 12 of their final 13. Doty’s team was an impressive 19-2 from Jan. 17 through the end of the season.