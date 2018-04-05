Changes Coming to Sioux Falls City Golf Courses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The new management company running Sioux Falls city golf courses aims to make a lot of improvements this year.

Today, Landscapes Management Company announced changes starting this golf season. There’s a new online tee time reservation system.

You can also call to make a tee time after the course has closed. A third-party service will answer the phone. There will be food and beverage options and better customer service

Eight new golf events are scheduled, catering to people of all ages and skill levels.

“Anything we can do that’s going to be out of the box and laid back and fun and not as intimidating that may appeal to millennials or younger couples with children who a very busy, the better off we’ll be,” says Landscaped Management Marketing Manager, Justin Arlt.

Landscapes hopes to open the city’s three courses, Prairie Green, Elmwood and Kuehn Park, within the next couple weeks.