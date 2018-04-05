County planning board recommends rejecting wind project

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – The Davison County Planning Commission has recommended rejecting a wind project between Mitchell and Mount Vernon.

The Daily Republic reports the panel voted 4-3 Tuesday against giving conditional use permits for the nine-turbine wind project in Beulah Township. The vote was only a recommendation to Davison County commissioners, who will weigh the project April 10.

The project was first presented to the planning board in 2015, but county commissioners nixed it the next year. Con Edison Development plans to make the project part of three in the region.

The newspaper reports 10 people at the meeting spoke against the project, and seven people supported it.