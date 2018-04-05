Sioux Falls Drug Bust Seizes 12 Pounds of Marijuana, $6,000 in Cash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police say a Sioux Falls man is behind bars after they received multiple CrimeStopper tips that he may be dealing marijuana.

Police started receiving tips that 20-year-old Luke Wiese might be dealing marijuana in October 2017. Police say they started received more tips leading up to March 2018.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant for Wiese’s apartment located at 3901 West Innovation Street. Police say Wiese and 20-year-old Christian Derby were just leaving the apartment building when they arrived. Police stopped their vehicle in the parking lot and found 30 grams of marijuana and baggies on Wiese, and a small amount of marijuana on Derby.

Police say they found around 12 pounds of marijuana, a scale, and more than $6,000 in cash inside Wiese’s apartment.

Wiese is facing two felony charges, possession of marijuana more than 10 pounds and possession with intent to distribute, as well as, a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.

Derby is facing a misdemeanor possession charge.