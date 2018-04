Goodhope to Leave NDSU for USF

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Former Washington HS standout Anna Goodhope is returning home for the rest of her college basketball career. After leading her Warriors to 2 titles in 3 years, Goodhope left for Fargo where she played as a freshman. But an injury sidelined her this past season. She will have 3 years of eligibility left when she takes the floor for Travis Traphagen and his USF Cougars next season.