KDLT-TV, the NBC Affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD is seeking a full-time Receptionist

KDLT-TV, the NBC Affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD is seeking a full-time Receptionist for fielding phone calls, greeting guests, distributing mail, ordering supplies, and general computer work. Candidate will assist with office and administrative duties and work in various departments including traffic and accounts receivable. Candidate should have experience in data entry, possess strong computer skills, and the ability to meet deadlines and multitask. Good communication skills, attention to detail, ability to organize and manage daily tasks is a must. Applicants should be proficient in Microsoft Outlook and able to perform basic tasks in Microsoft Word and Excel. EOE. Send your resume with references to General Manager Katie Haffeman at haffeman@kdlt.com or to KDLT-TV 3600 S. Westport Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57106.