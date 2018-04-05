Mike Miller to Coach at Memphis

Former NBA Rookie of the Year and two-time world champion Mike Miller has reached an agreement in principle to join Penny Hardaway’s staff at Memphis, a source told CBS Sports early Thursday.

A formal announcement is expected soon.

Miller, 38, made it clear in recent weeks that he wanted to enter the college coaching profession — and he met with Hardaway for a second time Tuesday to finalize details. The 2006 NBA Sixth Man of the Year played 17 seasons in the NBA, including seven with the Memphis Grizzlies, and has made Memphis his permanent home since retiring after last season. The Mitchell native has also sponsored a prominent grassroots basketball program in Memphis for years that’s been run by his cousin, Ernie Kuyper, and helped create relationships with prospects.