Mooney Gets Release from USD

VERMILLION, SD… Friday the new USD men’s basketball coach Todd Lee will be introduced to Coyote faithful and the media in Vermillion. But the Huron native could possibly be without the star of USD’s team the last two years and arguably the 2nd best player in the Summit League.

Thursday Matt Mooney was granted a release from his scholarship so he could investigate other opportunities. He is eligible to transfer to another Division I school as a graduate student and would not have to sit out a season.

Mooney, who started his college basketball career at Air Force, came to USD two years ago and helped Craig Smith’s team win 48 games. But Smith recently left the Coyotes for a more lucrative situation at Utah State. Mooney helped USD win 48 games in his two seasons. He was named Summit League Transfer of the Year and Rookie of the Year in his first season. The junior guard was first team All-Conference both seasons.

Mooney tweeted that he “is not for sure leaving USD” but will be exploring his options.