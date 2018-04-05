Morton is New A.D. at Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, SD…Josh Morton has more than a decade of experience working in college athletics.

At Michigan State, he worked with alumni in Michigan and metropolitan areas of the western U.S. to build financial support for MSU athletics, capital projects, endowments and programmatic gifts, securing more than $23 million in major gift commitments in less than five years.

Working with head coaches in all of MSU’s 25 sports, Morton also served as the primary athletics fundraising liaison for head coaches in men’s and women’s track and field, men’s and women’s cross country and men’s and women’s swimming and diving.

He is an active member of the National Association of Athletics Development Directors (NAADD).

Prior to MSU, he served as an associate athletics director for the University of North Dakota where he was the liaison between the University and the architectural firm behind the UND High Performance Center. From 2009-2012, Morton secured more than $22 million in annual, major and planned gifts for UND athletics.

Before beginning his career in college athletics, he served as the sports director and sports anchor for WCIV-TV, the ABC affiliate in Charleston, South Carolina.

Born in Sioux Falls, Morton holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Dakota. He and his wife, Robin, are parents to Luke, Cale and Sara Jane.