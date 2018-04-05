‘No choice but to act’: Trump directs troops sent to border

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has directed the deployment of National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to fight illegal immigration, saying the situation has reached “a point of crisis.”

In a memo authorizing the move, Trump said Wednesday that “the lawlessness that continues at our southern border is fundamentally incompatible with the safety, security, and sovereignty of the American people.”

The Homeland Security secretary says she’s been working with governors of the border states on where and how many Guardsmen will be deployed.

One congressional aide says that lawmakers anticipate 300 to 1,200 troops will be deployed at a cost of at least $60 million to $120 million annually.

Trump has been frustrated by slow progress on his border wall, as well as by a recent uptick in illegal border crossings.