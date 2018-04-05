Pitchers Duals at Augustana Thursday

Pitchers Duals at Augustana Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No. 3 Augustana baseball team (25-2, 12-2 NSIC) just strong pitching to earn a series split against St. Cloud State (16-9, 9-4 NSIC). Both games went nine innings as the Huskies took game one 2-1 and the Vikings used a walk off walk to take game two, 1-0. It was the Vikings seventh shutout of the season.

GAME ONE: St. Cloud State 2, Augustana 1 (9 inn.)

The Vikings and Huskies need extra innings to decide game one, but the Huskies handed the Vikings their second loss of the year with a 2-1 win in nine innings. Both teams were scoreless through the first eight frames, before each team scored in the ninth.

The Huskies got two singles to start the ninth and would score their first run on a Viking throwing error. The Huskies scored their second and final run on a RBI single from Caeden Harris. The Vikings lone run of the contest came with two outs in the ninth on a Lucas Wylie solo shot to right field.

Jacob Blank got the no-decision for the Vikings after tossing 6+ innings allowing no runs on four hits with four punchouts. Michael Brandt picked up his first loss of the season after tossing a season best three innings. Brandt allowed two runs (one earned) with three hits and one walk, tallying five strikeouts.

GAME TWO: Augustana 1, St. Cloud State 0 (9 inn.)

With game one going nine inning instead of seven, the Vikings and Huskies were scheduled to play a seven inning game two. The two teams would need a couple more innings to decide a winner. The Vikings would triumph in the ninth inning with a walk off walk to take game two, 1-0, and earn a series split.

The Vikings would get the bases loaded in the ninth with nobody out, thanks to singles by Ryan Nickel and Sam Baier and an intentional walk to Jordan Barth. After a Vikings groundout, Trent Herman would come up with bases loaded and one out. After taking three straight balls to begin the at bat, Herman would take a strike. With a 3-1 count Herman watched a ball in the dirt to score Barth and give the Vikings a walk off win.

David Flattery got the starting nod for the Vikings and did not disappoint. Flattery went seven innings in the no decision allowing three hits and four walks while striking out eight. Zach Reeg (2-0) got the win after coming in in the eighth and getting out of the two baserunner jam. Reeg went 1.2 innings allowing no hits and striking out one.

Baier and Nickel each had two hits in game two. Neither team had an extra base hit in game two.

The Vikings have a change in plans for the weekend as U-Mary will come down to Sioux Falls in a site reversal on Saturday and Sunday, April 7-8.