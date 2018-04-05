Scoreboard Thursday, April 5th
American League
Twins 4, Seattle 2 *HR’s-Sano, Garver, Rosario
College Baseball
St. Cloud State 2, Augustana 1 (9) *Wylie HR, Blanl 6 IP-0 ER
Augustana 1, St. Cloud State 0 (9) *Flattery 7 IP-8 K’s
MN-Duluth 13, SMSU 10 *Sellner 3 hits, 2 RBI’s
MN-Duluth 8, SMSU 5 *Hendricks HR, 3 RBI’s
Nothwestern 3, Concordia 0 *McBride 3-hitter
Concordia 4, Northwestern 1
Viterbo 5, Dakota State 3 *Alvarez, Kemper 2 hits, RBI
College Softball
SDSU 5, USD 4 *Morse 3 RBI’s/Eamiguel HR, 4 RBI’s
USD 7, SDSU 0 *Durham 4-hitter, 2 RBI’s
SMSU 8, Concordia SP 2 *Clouse 3 RBI’s
SMSU 6, Concordia SP 5 *Clouse HR, 2 RBI’s
Northwestern 6, Briar Cliff 0 *Tindall HR, 2 RBI’s
Northwestern 9, Briar Cliff 6 *Everhart HR, 3 RBI’s
Morningside 9, DWU 5 *Gabel 2 RBI’s
Morningside 8, DWU 6 (9) *Sprakel 2 RBI’s
College Hockey
Frozen Four @ St. Paul
MN-Duluth 2, Ohio State 1
Michigan 2, Notre Dame 0 (2nd)
H.S. Hockey
National Tournaments
Boys 16 Under (Wayne, NJ)
South Dakota 12, Wyoming 2 *Mohr 4 goals, Brown 3 goals
Boys 14 Under (Amherst, NY)
Idaho Steelheads 9, South Dakota 1
Girls 19 Under (Marlboro, MA)
Wisconsin 4, South Dakota 3 (Shootout) *Goals-Hayburst, Peterson, Kunkel
Girls 16 Under (Marlboro, MA)
South Dakota 4, Princeton 1 *Holland goal, 2 assists, Krabbenhoft 21 saves
NBA
Timberwolves @ Denver
Boys Tennis
Lincoln 9, Watertown 0